LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All of Jefferson County will be under a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m., Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The curfew will last for 72 hours and have exemptions for work, medical aid and attending worship.
"We must plan for the potential of large gatherings," Fischer said. "Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for people to express their First Amendment rights."
Fischer declared a state of emergency for the city on Tuesday, signing two executive orders "which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers."
All metro government buildings will be closed the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.
This story will be updated.
