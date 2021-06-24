LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear is offering Kentuckians a one-time, $1,500 payment to stop claiming unemployment benefits and return to work.
Beshear said the bonus program is a compromise meant to get Kentuckians off the sidelines while also resisting calls from employers and Republicans to end the federal $300 weekly supplement to jobless claims.
“This is supposed to be surgical,” Beshear said at a news conference Thursday. “It’s supposed to address the concern that those $300 extra benefits are keeping people out of the workforce.”
Beshear listed the qualifications for the program, which is limited to the first 15,000 recipients:
- Must be a Kentucky resident at least 18 years old
- Must have an active, nonfraudulent Kentucky unemployment claim as of June 23, 2021 and have requested payments on the claim in 2021
- Begin employment at “a Kentucky business” from June 24 through July 30, 2021. Beshear said that is an employer who does business in Kentucky.
- Work at least 120 hours in the four weeks following accepting employment
A website with more information, btw.ky.gov, is set to go live by the end of Thursday, Beshear said.
Beshear said employers will be asked to verify the details of the employee’s job status, with a failsafe for people whose employers won’t provide the information.
The verification will occur from Aug. 1 through Oct. 1.
Beshear said he arrived at $1,500 because it represents five weeks of the $300 unemployment supplement, which is scheduled to end Sept. 6 in states like Kentucky that haven’t opted out.
Given the looming end of the federal program, Beshear said $1,500 should be a “strong incentive” to return to work.