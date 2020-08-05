LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is considering steps including a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants to further stop the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear said that he believes cases in Kentucky are plateauing, but said he is considering other mitigation steps, such as a strictly enforced seat rule for bars.
The governor said that if people comply with the mask mandate and physical distancing, they can attend bars and restaurants — but they cannot leave those establishments and then head to private parties with lots of people.
Beshear said other states have implemented curfews, and he is considering one, too, but had not made a decision yet.
The state recorded another 546 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, but Beshear said data indicate that face coverings have averted a spike that other states have experienced.
The number of cases in the last three days was down about 100 compared to the Monday through Wednesday period of last week, the governor said.
"The trajectory that we were ... on was terrifying," Beshear said.
Of the new cases, 104 came from Jefferson County, the governor said.
The state's positivity rate, a seven-day average of the share of tests that come back positive, was 5.51% Wednesday. Health officials recommend a rate of no more than 5% before mitigation efforts, such as restrictions on restaurants, should be relaxed.
Beshear also reported one more COVID-19-related death, bringing the state's total to 752 since the pandemic began.
Nationally, more than 4.8 million people have become infected with the disease, and more than 157,000 have died for a national mortality rate of 3.3%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, more than 18.6 million have contracted COVID-19, and more than 702,000 have died, for a global mortality rate of 3.8%.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
