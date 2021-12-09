LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has reached the midpoint of his term, and it was one dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with WDRB News, Beshear talked about his first two years in office and what he would have done differently in fighting the virus.
"Let's first admit that we are at war. If I could go back, one thing different that I would have done with the scientific knowledge that we now have, in the very beginning, talk about it being a war," he said.
Beshear said his one do-over would be to warn Kentuckians that they were in for a long fight.
"And I would have said that wars aren't won in weeks. They are won in years. And we have to make a lot of sacrifices and our lifestyle going to change some," said Beshear.
With cases and hospitalizations again on the rise, that war is not over. But, the Republican-led legislature has limited the governor's power to act alone.
WDRB News asked Beshear what he would do right now if he had the authority.
"Certainly, at this point, we would have universal masking in our schools. It is absolutely necessary," he said. “We end up seeing outbreaks virtually any and everywhere that goes to masking optional."
Beshear said he likely would not impose another statewide mask mandate.
"It certainly wouldn't be broad. We'd look at the right situations where it needs to be done," he said. "We'd certainly look at very large events where there are thousands or tens of thousands of people indoors."
Beshear said he believes the virus will ultimately be defeated when enough people are vaccinated or develop natural immunity. He continues to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted.
He said he understands some of the steps he took during the height of the pandemic were unpopular among some.
"What I pledged is that I would put politics behind me and have the courage to make the really tough decisions regardless of what that meant about my future."
Beshear said Kentucky's handling of the virus is one reason the state is breaking records for economic development - $11 billion so far in 2021, including a $5.8 billion Ford battery plant.
"I think each of these companies would say that the way that we not only protected our people, took the steps that we needed, but kept our economy going, is one thing that gave them confidence in investing here."
Some Republican legislators say that some of the steps they took in 2017, such as passing right-to-work legislation, have contributed to the state’s strong economic growth.
"That's never come up in the discussions that I've had with these employers," said Beshear. "Let's all just be excited about what we've got. Let's use this next session to invest in our future, to keep it going, and why can't we say all of us working together have made some good things happen."
Beshear said his priorities for the 2022 legislative session include investing in education and infrastructure. He has already announced that his proposed budget will include $10 million for the expansion of Waterfront Park. He said he will soon announce a job training program in partnership with the Urban League.
Beshear said he believes he can find common ground with the legislature.
"Any day that people want to move the state forward and not play politics, I'm ready no matter who they are," he said. "Let's not worry about the next election. Let's not worry about an election that's multiple years away. Let's just do really good things for our people."
