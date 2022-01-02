LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the accident on West Market Street near South 30th Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
A male was biking eastbound on Market Street when he was hit from behind by a vehicle, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The driver fled the scene of the crash.
The bicyclist, whose age and name is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the department is following leads for the accident. Anyone with information on the accident can also anonymously call 574-LMPD or report it here.
