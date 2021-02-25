FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that makes sweeping changes to the way Kentucky holds elections got a bipartisan "yes" vote from a House committee Thursday.
Rep. Jennifer Decker, a Republican from Shelby County, is the primary sponsor of House Bill 574. She told her fellow lawmakers that the bill is a result of months of collaboration.
“We have not followed a political agenda in drafting this bill,” Decker said.
The massive 138-page bill would make permanent some of the temporary emergency measures made by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Its provisions would create fair and free elections in our state,” Decker said.
Among the highlights, the bill would allow anyone to vote early. Polls would be open on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before an election.
“Forty-five percent of the electorate voted in early voting," said Adams, who testified in support of the bill. "Republicans loved it. Democrats loved it. Independents loved it."
But some wondered why early voting would be limited to just three days.
“We're thrilled, absolutely thrilled, of no-excuse, early voting," said Kate Miller of the ACLU of Kentucky. "But we want more."
The bill’s co-sponsors said they did consider adding more early voting days, but the price tag was a big factor.
“There is that cost expense," said Rep. Josh Branscum, a Republican from Russell Springs. "Every day you're doing that, there is a cost to that."
Republican Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville said his only concern is that the bill does not require counties to have more than one early voting location.
“Allowing one voting location is completely unacceptable,” he said. “We need that in Jefferson County. With 320,000 people that are going to cast their ballot, 620,000 registered voters, one location is not enough.”
Sponsors said they are willing to consider that change.
“We're certainly open to any conversation on ways to improve the bill,” said Rep. Jim Tipton (R-Taylorsville.)
The bill would also allow counties to open voting centers where voters can cast ballots on Election Day regardless of where they live.
“It's a much more efficient way to vote, to conduct an election," Adams said. "It requires fewer poll workers."
House Bill 574 also maintains the popular web portal for applying for absentee ballots, but it does not provide for universal mail-in voting, which some conservatives oppose.
“We wanted to get the bill passed, and so we tried to just take what everyone agreed on at this time,” Decker told reporters.
The bill is supported by the state Board of Elections and the Kentucky County Clerks Association.
“It's an important bill, and it's good for our commonwealth,” KCCA President and Montgomery County Clerk Chris Cockrell said.
The proposal passed the House Committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs on a bipartisan vote of 13-0 with Rep. Attica Scott expressing support but passing. It now goes to the full House where amendments will likely be proposed. The vote could come as early as Friday.
“States around the country have all done this. We've just been in last place,” Adams said. “With this legislation, we'll be in first.”
The committee also passed House Bill 162, another bipartisan measure co-sponsored by House Speaker David Osborne and Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins. It would trigger automatic recounts in elections for constitutional officers, legislators and members of Congress if the margin of victory is 0.5% or less.
