LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Senate reached an agreement Tuesday on a reimbursement bill to fund the National Guard, impacting 7,500 members of the Kentucky National Guard.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy announced a Capitol Security Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill, a $2.1 billion bipartisan agreement.
"We have the responsibility to take care of the Capitol Police in the wake of their incredible service on January 6, and to reimburse our National Guard for costs incurred protecting the Capitol," Leahy said in a news release.
Prior to the agreement, the National Guard faced being forced to cut training due to lack of funding.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the National Guard was deployed to Washington for four months, an estimated cost of $521 million taken from the military force's operational and training funds.
The bill will reimburse the National Guard the full $521 million.
If money wouldn't have been refunded by Aug. 1, all trainings and drills would have been canceled in August and September, according to Kentucky National Guard.
The reimbursement affects National Guard members' paychecks and healthcare costs.
"A lot of these guardsmen rely on these monthly paychecks to be able to pay their mortgages and their car payments," Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, the Kentucky National Guard State Director of Public Affairs, said.
"As a veteran advocate throughout the country, I just want to make sure that Congress hears the plea, to get this passed, get this through, so that we can continue our mission here to provide the safety and security for Americans," said Jeremy Harrell, CEO of Veteran's Club.
A bill to bolster Capitol security, which included funding to reimburse the National Guard, went through the U.S. House, but the U.S. Senate hadn't worked through its own version.
