LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based nonprofit held a Kentucky Derby-themed event for students on Friday.
Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds food-insecure children on weekends, partnered with the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. for an "Unbridled Afternoon" for students at Engelhard Elementary. It's the first time the event has been held.
"While our vision is centered around feeding children to provide them with the nourishment they need, having fun together is also a form of nourishment these students deserve," Nikki Grizzle, chief marketing officer of Blessings in a Backpack, said in a news release.
Students participated in a variety of Derby-related activities that included the "Call to Post" by Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of Churchill Downs and Keeneland. Students also walked down a red carpet and posed for photos.
Country music singer J.D. Shelburne, 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen Gia Combs, former NFL football player Mario Urrutia and former University of Louisville men's basketball player Akoy Agau, among other well-known local people were in attendance.
There was also a horse in the petting area, a hot air balloon and a stick-horse race. Pizza was provided by Papa John's for students.
According to a news release, the organizations plan to hold the event annually at different elementary schools around Louisville.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack, click here.
