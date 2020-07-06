LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Bloomington said "two apparently racially motivated incidents" over the weekend in Indiana, caught on a viral video shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook, show "the persistence of racism and bias in our country and our own community."
In a statement to Fox59 in Indianapolis, Mayor John Hamilton and Bloomington City Clerk Nicole Bolden said everyone must stand up to "assure justice for those harmed in this weekend's incidents."
Those incidents, Fox59 reported Monday, occurred over the weekend in a wooded area near Lake Monroe, about 13 miles south of Bloomington. In several videos, which Fox59 is working to obtain permission to share, you can see a white man pinning a Black man up against a tree. The man who says he's the victim in the incident wrote a Facebook post saying those in the video threatened him with a noose and used "white power" as well as other slurs.
The man said he and his friends were walking to the lake to view Saturday night's partial lunar eclipse when the group stopped them.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said its officers responded to the scene, and the contents of their investigation will go to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office when completed.
"We met Indiana Conservation Officers this morning," the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office said. "They are actively investigating the case. Once we have received the investigative reports, witness statements, and digital evidence, we will thoroughly review all of it and make a charging decision."
The attorney representing the man who says he's the victim in the incidents said the case is under review, and she believes arrests will be made.
