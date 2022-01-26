LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Harley-Davison dealership has moved into a new location.
Dozens of people showed up Wednesday to celebrate Bluegrass Harley-Davidson officially opening its doors.
The dealership is located on Terra Crossing Boulevard near Old Henry Road and the Gene Snyder. It moved from Blankenbaker Parkway because it needed more space.
"The size of a Harley-Davidson dealership really depends on how many motorcycles you sell," Bluegrass Harley-Davidson Owner Evan Schipper said. "We're in the top 10% in the U.S on motor sales and that's what results in this building being so big. Selling motorcycles is really why drivers build a thing like this."
The building was designed by local architects and originally broke ground in February 2021. Bluegrass Harley-Davidson also offers a riding academy for people learning to ride or wanting to improve.
