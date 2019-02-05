LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pain clinic that was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration is closing a location.
The voicemail at Bluegrass Pain Consultants -- as well as a letter sent to patients -- says the business on Champion Farms Drive is closing on March 8.
In the letter, Dr. Christopher Nelson says that, due to health reasons, Bluegrass Pain Consultants is closing.
In June, federal agents raided the company's locations on Dutchmans Parkway and in La Grange.
A patient who didn't want her identity to be revealed says she and many others are now finding new doctors.
"After the raid, all of the people in the office – the whole face – it all turned over," the patient said. "Everybody – it was new faces. Now they probably only have four -- maybe five -- people who work there besides the doctor himself. So you don’t get the kind of care that you should have with that many people, compared to 20 to 30 people who were there before."
The company's website now only lists the Champion Farms location.
The letter says previously scheduled appointments until March 8 are still valid and patients can get their medical records.
Federal officials have not released details of the investigation.
