LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville COVID-19 testing sites were closed Thursday due to winter wind chills.
Bluewater Diagnostics said its testing sites located at Churchill Downs and Southeast Christian Church were both closed due to wind chills that dipped down to 10 degrees.
"This morning our people were getting frozen," Bluewater spokeswoman Dina English said. "And the samples were as well."
Both sites are currently scheduled to reopen Friday, though English said if the wind chills dip that low again, they may be running on a delay.
Other Bluewater sites across Kentucky and southern Indiana remained open.
For a list of Louisville-area testing sites, click here.
Additionally, the White House is now providing free at-home COVID-19 tests. To order test kits in the mail, click here.
