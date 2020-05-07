FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Former U of L dance team coach and reality TV personality Todd Sharp is now in the middle of a death investigation.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Sharp called 911 Sunday to report there was a dead man in his Floyds Knobs home. Investigators found the body of 23-year-old Samuel Phelps of La Grange.
Deputies said Sharp only met Phelps on Saturday but allowed him to stay at his home. The next day, he found Phelps dead.
Right now the sheriff says he's waiting for toxicology results, but does not suspect foul play.
"Well I would never take somebody in like that, but everyone's different. You know, that's up to them," said Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. "Whatever he (Phelps) ingested is probably what did him in, and yeah, you probably don't want that in your house either."
This is just the latest in a series of troubles for Sharp. He was fired as head coach of the U of L dance team and was banned from all school events after shooting himself in the leg, not far from a Louisville baseball team dinner.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.