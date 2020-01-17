LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in the Parkland neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Police tell WDRB that a sanitation worker found a man's body in an alley outside a vacant home off Hale Avenue near 32nd Street around 2:15 p.m.
Body found in alley near S. 32nd & Hale Ave. @LMPD Crime Scene Unit in alley, along w several patrol cars & a garbage truck. PIO is here and we are waiting for more info. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NFa6xrhSOu— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) January 17, 2020
A shooting was reported in the area, but police have not yet said how the victim died.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
