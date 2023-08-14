LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a Bloomington, Indiana, man was pulled from Monroe Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Authorities were sent to the area of Moore's Creek at about 2:20 p.m. after a report that a man went under the water and never resurfaced.
A short time later, Indiana Conservation officers and the Monroe County Dive Team pulled the body of 66-year-old Paul Bosler from the water. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Bosler died after he was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Witnesses said Bosler jumped from a boat to swim but never resurfaced.
No life jackets were in use at the time of the incident, according to the news release.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.