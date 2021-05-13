LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains of a World War II U.S. Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor are returning to Kentucky.
U.S. Navy Fireman 2nd Class, Martin Daymond Young, 21, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma that was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were identified in 2019.
The body of the Hawesville, Kentucky, native arrives at the Louisville airport Thursday and will be escorted by members of the Rolling Thunder motorcyclists' group.
Young will be buried on Saturday in Lewisport, Kentucky. The community is encouraged to line the escort route to the cemetery. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he'll order flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Young on the day of his burial.
