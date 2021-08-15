LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Trimble County.
Officials say the precautionary boil water advisory was issued Sunday because of a main water line break.
The advisory impacts customers in Milton who live on Mount Carmel Road to 28 Rhea Drive on Highway 421 North.
"Although no contamination has been confirmed, we recommend that when your water service resumes that you bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes and let it cool before using or use bottled water," the City of Milton wrote in a news release.
Until the advisory is lifted, customers should boil or use bottled water for drinking, eating, brushing their teeth and washing dishes.
The advisory will be lifted once the Kentucky Division of Water completes its testing.
Anyone with questions about the boil water advisory can call 502-268-5223.
