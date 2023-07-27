LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even though summer is in full effect, it's the perfect time to start planning that winter vacation.
According to AAA, booking holiday travel plans before September and October gives travelers a better chance at the best deals.
“When it comes to the holidays, more people seem to have a sense of adventure as they plan those special trips with loved ones," Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central, said in a news release. “Travelers are eager to get their dream vacations on the books now whether it’s a family theme park vacation or a memorable trip abroad.”
AAA also gives some reminders for travelers to keep in mind when booking a vacation:
- Book your holiday travel plans now for the best selection and prices.
- Nonstop flights fill up quickly as many people don't want layovers, and prices vary with fewer options the longer you wait.
- Cruises, theme parks and European destinations are in high demand, and will sell out quickly.
- Gifting travel experiences instead of presents is becoming increasingly popular. After three years of a pandemic, many people are eager to travel, booking those bucket list trips for the whole family.
