LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Later this month you'll be able to tour one of Louisville's most notorious museums and stop for a unique bourbon experience.
Hillerich and Bradsby, the company who operates Louisville Slugger, is opening a distillery table experience right next door to the Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville.
It's called Barrels and Billets.
"We're all about creating unforgettable experiences and that's really what we do here," said Andrew Soliday, Marketing Director for Hillerich and Bradsby.
The name pays homage to J. Frederick Hillerich, who made a living in woodworking and made bourbon barrels. His son, Bud, followed in the woodworking business, instead crafting baseball bats from cylindrical pieces of wood called billets.
The name and experience both unique.
"This is Louisville's only custom bourbon experience," said Soliday.
Visitors will be able to participate in a 45-minute bourbon experience that involves blending six different finished bourbons to create a personalized flavor. At the end, visitors can opt to have that exact flavor bottled in bond to take home.
"You walk in and do the experience and say, 'I like this,' you're going to walk out the door with that bottle," Soliday mentioned.
Other experiences at Barrels and Billets include a bourbon cocktail flight as well as a survey that creates a personalized bourbon for visitors' palettes after just 13 simple questions.
The grand opening for Barrels and Billets is February 23. Tickets are on presale. You can reserve yours by clicking here.
