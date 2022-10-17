LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery.
According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
"I was bored, and it gave me something to do," Long said. "If it weren't for messing around the computer, I would have gone stir crazy."
Last week, Long played the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play. He won $700 twice on the same game, which led to his wife asking him to wager $20.
Long decided to do so, and it paid off. He watched the game play out, a vault symbol appeared, meaning he had won $234,176.98.
"I kept clicking on it, thinking it isn't real," Long said. "I didn't believe it until I got the confirmation email from the Kentucky Lottery."
Long told lottery officials his wife said, "Let's goof off and go for it." Long and his wife, Sonya, went to the lottery headquarters the next day to receive a check for $166,265, after taxes.
After purchasing a new truck prior to his cancer diagnosis, the winnings will help Long pay off the truck and unanticipated medical bills.
"This couldn't have come at a better time," Long said. "It took a lot off me and I'm still trying to process. This is sure shocking."
He recently completed his last chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Long is going to let his body heal before his next scan.
The couple plans to go on a cruise once the man is better.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.