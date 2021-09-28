LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every city needs a hero, and Jeffersontown's is ready to get to work.
"Hey Axson, are you willing to take the job of chief of police for the city of Jeffersontown?" Mayor Bill Dieruf asked.
Yes!" Axson Goodrich replied.
He was sworn in Tuesday morning with seven whole years of life under his belt.
"This is anything and everything he's always wanted to do," said Pamela Skaggs, Axson's mother.
Axson is a big fan of police. His admiration grew when officers brought home the family van that was stolen a few years ago. His wheelchair and special needs car seat were not still inside.
"He's dealing with a lot for a 7-year-old," Skaggs said. "He has at least 10 different diagnoses."
Autism, developmental delays and autoimmune disorder are among them. His mom and buddies in blue have always worked their hardest to make sure Axson knows they're standing firmly behind him. That included Tuesday, when officers showed the boy around his police department.
"You get the big office," an officer told him.
He also got to do the kind of work men and women in uniform do every day, like collecting evidence, tracking down the scent with a K-9 and sounding the siren in a police cruiser.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation coordinated it, and for Axson and his family it meant the world.
"I want to cry because I'm just so happy," Skaggs said.
Every city needs a hero, and on this day, Jeffersontown's was a tough 7-year-old who will let no diagnosis get in the way of his passion for policing.
