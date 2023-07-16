LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of the hiker who was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest has been arrested for arson.
Timothy Winterholler, 37, was booked into Metro Corrections on Friday afternoon.
According to the arrest report, Winterholler reported his girlfriend, 24-year-old Lynnden Bray, missing on Thursday around 10 p.m.
While police were investigating, they said he admitted to setting a fire inside a car.
The vehicle was found in Jefferson Memorial Forest, where Bray disappeared.
Police determined the fire was intentionally set to damage or destroy it. The fire damaged the driver's seat.
LMPD is still investigating Bray's death. She was last seen Thursday evening walking her dogs near the Paul Yost trailhead. Police launched an extensive search in the woods Friday morning and found Bray's body that afternoon.
Winterholler pleaded not guilty to the arson charge and is in Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond.
He has not been charged in connection with Bray's death.
