LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said the women who went missing from Jefferson Memorial Forest was found dead.
Search teams were in the Jefferson Memorial Forest near Fairdale on Friday looking for Lynnden Bray, who went missing Thursday while walking her dogs.
According to a news release Friday morning from LMPD, Bray was last seen in the Paul Yost Recreation area off Holsclaw Hill Road around 5 p.m. Thursday. Both of her dogs were found along with her car, but Bray has not been located.
Fairdale Fire Chief Josh Underwood told WDRB News that the search Thursday night was off Holsclaw Hill Road and the Coral Ridge Loop. Three hiking trails start from that area of the forest, so there was a large area to search.
Crime scene tape went up Friday afternoon near the entrance of the Yost Recreational Area as LMPD's Missing Persons Unit fanned out into the woods.
Police said a death investigation has begun, and a cause of death will be determined by medical examiners.
No other information was immediately made available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
