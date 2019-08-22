LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A building that was home to several in foster care reopened Thursday, nine months after it was gutted by fire.
Officials were on hand to celebrate the reopening of the Boys and Girls Haven building on Klondike Lane. They said it couldn't have happened without help from the community.
The building houses foster teens transitioning out of the system and into adult life. It caught fire in late November, forcing more than a dozen of those teens out of the place they called home.
Since then, through various community partners, the Boys and Girls Haven has worked to get the space back open. GE donated the appliances for the building.
In total, the repairs cost roughly $700,000.
This story will be updated.
