BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Brandenburg is breaking ground on a new, $8.3 million wastewater treatment plant.
The new plant will be located near the current facility which sits in the Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park. Partners with the project said by using land the city already owns, it is saving time and money.
"That process right there saved months and at least six digits of costs," Jason Halligan, an attorney with Frost Brown Todd, a partner in the project, said.
At a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Halligan said the city had been looking at options for the wastewater treatment plant in years prior, but now is the time to act.
According to a release, the new wastewater treatment plant was deemed essential after Nucor Corporation announced its plan to build a $1.7 billion steel plate manufacturing mill in the industrial park. The hiring process for Nucor has now opened and the mill is expected to be operational in 2022.
Nucor is building in the same industrial park that includes the existing wastewater treatment facility, and needs the space.
City leaders said the treatment plant also needs an update.
A release from Friday's groundbreaking said the existing wastewater treatment facility is a lagoon, a system that tends to have issues in cold weather and is not meeting state requirements. Among other things, the new facility will have an extended aeration activated sludge process, as well as allow future modifications as regulations change.
"This is the beginning of many new events that will happen in Meade County," Meade County Judge Executive Leslie Stith said.
Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner said he is proud of that fact that this project is Kentucky's first local government P3 since the passing of House Bill 309 in 2016. This P3 method gives private companies the ability to participate more fully in local infrastructure projects.
Halligan said there are 10 total partners that have helped bring this project to life. He said the new wastewater treatment plant is expected to be operational by June 2022.
