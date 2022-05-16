BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family has identified the 16-year-old girl killed in a car crash in Meade County on Friday.
Gracie Prater was a sophomore at Meade County High School.
Prater was the passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle making a left turn onto Bypass Road near Old Ekron Road.
During the crash, the 17-year-old "lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes" where it was then hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.
16-year-old Gracie Prater was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Meade County. Now this close-knit community is coming together to support her family during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/6afka5h0a0— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) May 16, 2022
Prater was killed. The 17-year-old driver of the car Prater was in, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital.
In a time of tragedy, the City of Brandenburg is coming together to support the family. A GoFundMe for Prater has received over $20,000 in donations in two days.
A local ice cream shop has also come together to support the family. With every cone and cup, the Main Street Creamery is raising money in honor of Prater.
"When one hurts we all hurt here," said co-owner of the shop, Tracy Whitaker.
"The least we can do is to try and give back when someone is in dire need or hurting we want to do something to help them out," said co-owner Tony Whitaker.
The Whitaker's employ many Meade County teens, some who knew Prater from school. The couple felt the need to support the community, that always supports them.
Fifteen percent of proceeds from this fundraiser will be donated to Meade County High School's Choir Program. One of the many activities Prater loved.
"We're hoping we can give them a very big check so yes it's been very busy, I called in more staff so that's great," said Tracy Whitaker.
Prater's death has also raised concern about the busy Bypass Road.
Along the road there is a memorial for Prater, filled with flowers, a cross and artwork created by friends.
The road is also filled with new businesses.
"Before that, it wasn't an issue but there's a lot of new businesses that have joined and gone in that area," said Tony Whitaker.
"As businesses are starting to come to town, people increasing, traffic increasing, people just need to take their time," said Chief of Brandenburg Police Brian Haag.
Haag said a back road to access the businesses could help alleviate the heavier traffic on Bypass Road.
"I think it would and it will allow people to go to the intersection where they can have a traffic light," Haag said.
Prater's father didn't want to speak on camera, but tells WDRB the family will fight for safer roads in the area.
