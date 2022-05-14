LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Meade County on Friday.
Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg around 3:50 p.m. That's not far from Old Ekron Road.
Kentucky State Police believe a a 16-year-old driving a Chevrolet Silverado was trying to turn left onto Bypass Road when they hit a Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old.
During the crash, the 17-year-old "lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes" where it was then hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Another 16-year-old, who was in the front passenger seat of the Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, KSP said. Their names have not been released.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup and another passenger of the Ford Focus were also taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
A portion of Bypass Road was shut down for around four hours while police investigated the crash.
