LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This could be music to your ears: Rupp Arena is hosting a concert this weekend, its first since the pandemic began.
"Acoustic Jam" is Friday in Lexington, Kentucky, and will feature headliner Brantley Gilbert alongside fellow country singers Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott and more.
The acoustic concert series is in its seventh year and is usually held at the Lexington Opera House, according to Rupp Arena's official website. With COVID-19 still soaring in the commonwealth, the event was moved to the home of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team to "accommodate the largest audience possible" while following safety precautions, the website says.
Gov. Andy Beshear has approved plans to allow about 2,800 people inside the arena for the concert, organizers said. Tickets are being sold in pairs, and pods of people will be scattered 6 feet apart throughout the venue.
Attendees will go through a health screening, including a temperature check, at security.
Rupp Arena officials said the prospects of holding similar events in the future will depend on if concertgoers follow social distancing and mask guidelines.
"Our usher staff will be more proactive, walking up and down the aisles to ensure that you stay in the seats that you purchased," said Carl Hall, director of arena management. "That you are wearing a face mask the whole time, and the only time you're not is when you're actively, and that's the key word, actively eating or drinking."
Tickets were still available as of Wednesday afternoon. To browse seating options, click here.
