LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two months after his second DUI charge, Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate is back on the job.
His attorney says Pate returned to the office this week.
Pate was arrested on March 8 for his second DUI in less than five years after a crash on KY 259, when Pate crashed into a car driven by a woman from Leitchfield. The woman was taken to Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital with injuries.
Kentucky State Police say Pate had a blood alcohol content level of .159 after the crash, nearly twice the legal limit. The police report says after crashing into the other vehicle, he ran off the road and hit a utility pole. It also states that Pate was seen hiding beer bottles in the woods after the crash.
Pate's attorney, Douglas Vowels, says his client has no comment at this time, and is continuing to fulfill his duties as sheriff. "He is at work daily and will continue to do so while he remains Sheriff," Vowels said in a written statement.
Pate was indicted in April, and is expected to be arraigned in June.
Pate's previous DUI arrest was in October 2015, in a Waffle House parking lot in Bowling Green. In that case he was charged with DUI, reckless driving and terroristic threatening. He didn't spend any time in jail, because his 30-day sentence was suspended, but paid an $800 fine instead.
