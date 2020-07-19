LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning at noon Monday, a group of four protesters demanding justice for Breonna Taylor will livestream an indefinite hunger strike until the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment in March are fired and have their pensions removed.
Speaking at the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression on Sunday, representatives from the group said they will gather in a shared space and abstain from caloric intake until Sgt. John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove are fired from LMPD and stripped of their pensions.
Ari Maybe, one of the participants in the hunger strike, said maintaining demonstrators’ mental and physical health is a top priority. A medical staff will regularly monitor the group, and participants will also have supplements available during the demonstration, which they said will be streamed on the Hunger Strikers for Breonna Facebook page and will not stop until their demands are met.
"There is no end to this," Maybe said. "They can’t touch us; they can’t control us. We control our message on social media."
"We are sincere; we are purposeful," added Vincent Gonzalez, another participant in the strike. "Through the love of our community, we will win."
LMPD Detective Brett Hankison, the third officer involved in the raid on Taylor’s apartment, was fired in June but is appealing the decision. Mattingly and Cosgrove were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.
