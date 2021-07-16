LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brough Brothers Distillery officially opened its Louisville operation in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday.
Born and raised in Louisville, three brothers — Victor, Chris and Bryson Yarbrough — created the bourbon.
"We want this to be symbol of brotherhood," Chris Yarbrough said. "It's really not about spirits with us. It's about bringing the community together. It's about being there for one another and just creating that real fellowship."
The brothers unveiled a 2,200-square-foot facility that began production in 2020. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer were in attendance during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"This is a tremendous project for our state's bourbon industry for a number of reasons, particularly as this is the first African American-owned distillery to be recognized as a member," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The craft distillery produces one barrel per week currently, but production is expected to increase to five to 10 barrels per week by the end of 2021, according to a news release.
Earlier this year, Brough Brothers Distillery became the 42nd member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and the first African American-owned and operated facility to join the association, which was founded in 1880.
The bourbon is available in 25 states. The distillery is open to the public for tours.
"Bourbon is a critical part of our growing economy, and with the addition of this new distillery in the historic Park Hill neighborhood, the industry will grow stronger and investments will continue to flow into the area," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky's first African-American-owned distillery opening in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
- Kentucky's first Black-owned distillery makes history again
- Victory Global Spirits aims to use bourbon to take Kentucky name all over the world
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.