LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A distillery in Frankfort continues to make progress on its $1.2 billion expansion.
Buffalo Trace Distillery is adding more barrel warehouses, construction of an additional still and more fermenters, along with expanding the dry house operation for the project.
According to a news release, the distillery has been increasing production in recent years, but still catching up to consumer demand.
"While we are producing and shipping a record amount of product, we understand the frustration from fans that our brands aren't easy to find or readily available," Sara Saunders, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Trace Distillery, said in a news release. "We take pride in the quality of our product above all else, and we believe that there is no substitute for aging."
Buffalo Trace says a second still house will double production capacity. The distillery completed eight additional fermenters in January 2021.
