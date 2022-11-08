LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after fire gutted a building in the Jacobs neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were sent to a fire in the 1500 block of Berry Boulevard around 1:33 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later.
Cooper said firefighters initiated an interior fire attack, but there was a partial roof collapse at 1:47 p.m. The building was evacuated and firefighters transitioned to a defensive operation.
The fire was under control by 2:23 p.m., but the building is a total loss, according to Cooper.
No injuries were reported. Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
