LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is coming together to support a Bullitt County firefighter and his wife, after they suffered severe burns in a car crash last week.
On Thursday June 2, Southeast Bullitt Fire Department’s Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and his wife, Auxiliary member Christina Bryant, were involved in a motor vehicle accident. Their car burst into flames, after they were hit from behind on Clermont Road right in front of James B. Beam Distilling Co. Both suffered severe burns.
"When he was in the back of the ambulance the paramedic was telling me that he was worried about Christina and the firefighters on the scene," Fire Chief Erik Butler said. "He didn’t care about his self.”
Both Bryants have had surgery and are in the Burn Unit at University of Louisville Hospital. While doing skin grafts, surgeons realized Christina's burns were worse than they thought. The decision was made to amputate her right leg. She and her husband could be in the hospital weeks or months.
“I’ve been at the hospital everyday since it happened,” Chief Butler said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the family, and businesses and organizations have been stepping up to raise money and collect donations.
Bryant Family Fundraisers:
Sissys Tacos at 580 North Bardstown Road in Mt. Washington is donating 10% of sales on Thursday June 9 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“The man’s a firefighter, puts his life on the line," Shawn Waltenburg, Sissy's Tacos owner said. "His whole family’s first responders, and I feel like as a community we need to get together.”
The Voodoo Jeep Club will be there with a DJ, raffles, shirts for order, bracelets being sold to donate to the Bryant family. Cash and food card donations are also being accepted.
“We were literally just with them moments before the incident occurred, so it goes to show you how fragile, how fragile life is and not to take a moment for granted,” Meagan Mauk, VooDoo Jeep Club treasurer said.
Hoppin Poppin Party Rentals is selling rubber ducks. The Bryants are fans of Jeeps, and owners of the vehicles are known for leaving rubber ducks with messages written on them for other Jeep owners. The plan is to deliver rubber ducks to the hospital. People who purchase a rubber duck can have their names written on them. If you'd like to donate, you can venmo @hoppinpoppin1 and just put the names you'd like on the duck in the comments.
Smoke Over Fire BBQ is teaming up with Cedar Creek Farms to sell lunches with proceeds going to the Bryants.
Thursday, June 9
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Wesbanco Shepherdsville
- Bryant's Fundraiser
- 395 N Buckman St,
- Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Saturday, June 11
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Berl Williams Landscaping
- 6350 N Preston Hwy
- Louisville, KY 40229
Skate O Rama of Bullitt County is holding a benefit on Thursday, June 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission & Skate Rental, $5.00 + tax. Speed or In-line rental skates $4.00 extra. All admissions will be donated to the Bryant's to help with medical bills and recovery.
“It definitely gives you that little glimmer of hope that, you know, there’s good people and there’s good, kind-hearted acts out there,” Mauk said.
Additional fundraisers are being posted on the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Facebook page. Click here.
