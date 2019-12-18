SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – People are abandoning their dogs in Bullitt County, and it's putting a strain on the animal shelter. So much so that there are not enough kennels for all the dogs.
“It’s been a crazy year,” said Angie Greenup, Bullitt County Animal Shelter and Control director.
She says all the dogs are strays.
“People just don't want their dogs anymore so they just dump them,” Greenup said. “They were picked up from animal control and the owners did not come reclaim them.”
It's led to overcrowding. The shelter is housing 38 dogs when there are only 25 kennels.
Some dogs have to be kept in crates.
“Of course they get multiple times out of that crate. They don't have to stay in that crate 24/7,” she said.
But it shows just how large the need is to get these dogs adopted.
“We work so hard to rehabilitate these animals. They come to us scared. They've been failed. They don't trust people and they learn to trust us again,” Greenup said. “We want them to go to the perfect home.”
If you have a dog and don't think you can afford it, Greenup asks pet owners not to just abandon your dog. She says there are groups and organizations that can help with costly expenses like spay or neuter vouchers and low cost vet care.
“There are so many places and people out here that want people to help keep their pets,” she said.
If you're thinking about giving a pet as a gift for Christmas, Greenup says to really think about it.
“These animals are not disposable. You know it's a life-long commitment,” she said.
The adoption fee for a dog is typically $110, but from now until January 1, 2020 the fee will be just $80. That includes all dogs being spayed or neutered; microchipped; receiving their rabies, Dhlpp, and Bordetella shots; being heart worm tested; and started on a heart worm, flea and tick preventative.
If adoption isn’t right for you the shelter is also looking for people to foster pets, transport pets to rescue groups and volunteer.
