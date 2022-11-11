LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly four months after area school districts began the year searching for bus drivers, late buses and double routes remain a routine occurrence across the area.
Troy Wood, chief operations officer at Bullitt County Public Schools, said in an ideal scenario, he'd like to have around 20 more bus drivers. But in the meantime, the district is pulling from wherever it can to help fill the gaps.
Some people are stepping outside their typical job responsibilities in order to help get students to and from school on time.
"Our coordinators are driving buses," Wood said. "Our director is driving buses. Sometimes, our director of maintenance and facilities is driving a bus."
Many of the positions were left open after retirements came during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the staffing level still hasn't bounced back.
"We've got an amazing group of drivers," Wood said. "The folks who are here with us, they're dedicated. They love what they're doing and they're really working hard to make it right and they're trying to make it as easy on our families as possible. It's just tough when you don't have the numbers."
Wood said changes are coming for its buses, including new routing software that could possibly merge routes more efficiently. The technology will also include tablets on buses and a new app to contact parents about any specific bus issues.
The goal is to roll this out in a trial run by the end of the school year and have it fully implemented by next school year.
Wood said the district is also thinking outside the box in connecting with community partners.
"Our local YMCA -- we have YMCAs in our schools -- and Sharon Bryant, our local director, we are working out a way hopefully starting Dec. 1, if we have a bus that's out and a family who cannot provide transportation during normal school hours, if you have to self-transport but your work schedule doesn't allow for you, our families are going to be allowed to send their child to our YMCA care before and after school," said Wood.
He said that's a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. service.
"Some big things in the future for us, but we're in the process of building that right now and getting that implemented," he said. "Relief is coming. The greatest relief, though, is more people applying for the job."
BCPS is working on a plan to incentivize teachers to also get behind the wheel. Click here for more information on available jobs.
In Louisville, Jefferson County Public Schools is also hiring more bus drivers.
According to JCPS, there have been approximately 70 unexpected route delays this week. But a spokesperson clarified that "some of those routes likely had unexpected delays multiple days, so it would not equal 70 total drivers or 70 different routes."
JCPS does not cancel bus routes, but instead delays them, according to the district. A Bus Delay Dashboard was created this year that is updated each weekday. Unexpected delays are not included on the dashboard.
