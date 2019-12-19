LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened around 2 a.m., near mile marker 110, not far from the Clermont exit in Bullitt County. According to the release, a semi and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Two lanes of I-65S were closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's office is investigating.
This story will be updated as more information as it becomes available.
