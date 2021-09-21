LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said recent salary increases and other incentives are aimed at helping attract qualified deputies and keep current staff.
The pay increases started Sept. 16.
The sheriff's office said this will make the department more competitive with surrounding areas like Shepherdsville and Mt. Washington. Salaries for deputies with a year of experience can start at $53,000, and deputies with 10 years or more of service can earn more than $62,000.
Benefits include paid holidays, vacation and sick time, medical and dental insurance, and a take-home car. Equipment and uniforms are furnished.
The sheriff said the new pay scale is already helping the department attract quality applicants with experience.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.