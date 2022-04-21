LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are still picking up after last week's tornadoes, but the damage is also impacting wedding season for some brides.
For some, the damage was the cause of even more stress in an already strenuous season. The barn at Walnut Grove Farm & Lodge in Shelby County was hit by the storms. On Thursday, just more than a week after tornadoes tore through the area, debris was still lining many streets in the area.
"The barn, I don't have an idea of the extent of the damage but I do know its not able to be used and it is pretty severely damaged and needing to be rebuilt," said Nikki Melton, one of the wedding planners having to deliver bad news to a bride.
"It was kind of a shock when I saw that venue had been hit. She took it very well, and I said, 'It's OK. We're going to get it figured out.'"
The venue's owners said it's unclear when the barn will be rebuilt, and they are still in the process of getting estimates. But 35 miles away, Lizzie Young is offering Plan B. Her venue in Bullitt County is giving some brides the chance at their dream wedding at a fraction of the cost.
"I was just heartbroken for the family that owns it and all the brides affected by it," said Young, the owner of The Woods at Cedar Springs. . "I just couldn't imagine being a bride and losing a venue.
"I know how hoard it is and stressful it is to plan a wedding, so I couldn't imagine last minute the main part of your wedding, the venue, blowing down. I just really felt like we needed to help in any way we could."
Young posted on Facebook, offering her venue at a reduced rate for brides impacted by the storms by honoring their original venue's prices.
"Usually on a Sunday, we are about $7,500, and they are between $2,500 to $3,500," she said. "So there's a big difference in the pricing."
Fridays and Saturdays are fully-booked, but Young said there's still hope for weekend nuptials.
"I know Sundays wasn't what they was expecting, but I know it's really hard to find something this year," she said.
Young opened The Woods at Cedar Springs in May of 2021 and got married there the following month. She said she just wants to help other brides experience the magic she felt on her big day.
"We have a bridal and a grooms suite," Young said. "We have a full kitchen for catering. We have two restrooms and it is a 12,000-square-foot- building."
The location also offers three bars, outdoor patio seating with a fire pit and two outdoor wedding ceremony locations.
Melton said she is glad there's a backup option but is still hoping her bride's original date can be kept.
"When I saw Lynzie's response I immediately screenshotted it and sent it off to my bride, I said, 'I'm not suggesting you change your date by any means if we can make it work on your date, but put this in our back pocket because this is a beautiful offer,'" Melton said.
Those interested in booking The Woods at Cedar Springs should email info@woodsatcedarsprings.com.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.