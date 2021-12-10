LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The school resource officer at Bullitt East High School has a new ride and a student is behind the cool design on the SUV.
Jenna Tipton created the look after the Mount Washington Police Department held a contest for students to submit logos and she won.
It was a surprise to her and she found out earlier Friday when she was pulled from class.
"I didn't think it was actually going to happen," Tipton said. "I thought it was going to be like a few years or something because you've got a budget, you've got to pay a lot of money for this."
Tipton says she hopes to pursue graphic design in the future.
"I was surprised definitely," Tipton said. "I was like 'no way.'"
