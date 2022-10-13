LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham and Bulliit counties issued burn bans Thursday after weeks with little to no rain.
WDRB News reported Tuesday that several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties had already issued these bans because of dry weather. That list has grown significantly in the past two days.
The executive order from Oldham County reads:
"At the request of the Oldham County Fire Chiefs, effective immediately, due to the extreme dry conditions that exist in Oldham County, a total ban on all outdoor burning is now in effect in Oldham County. This ban will be in effect until further notice."
The order is dated Oct. 13 and signed by county Judge-Executive David Voegele.
The Bullitt County burn ban, issued by county Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, also said outdoor burning is prohibited.
