LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville business is stepping up to help a local sports league reach its fundraising goal after thousands of dollars were stolen.
The owners of Piccola Manufacturing saw WDRB's story on the Overdale Chiefs Youth Football and Cheer league and decided to donate $5,000 to the program.
This comes after Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs also donated $5,000.
Hillview Police have issued an arrest warrant for former Chiefs Chairman Charles Randy Boggs. He's accused of stealing more than $8,000 by using the league's credit card and through ATM withdrawals.
Piccola Manufacturing is a family owned company that's been in the community for 35 years. The owners say they wanted to help the Overdale Chiefs, a group they didn't even know.
"Just because it's a community based group, that kind of struck first," explained Brian Eschman, the Vice President at Piccola Manufacturing. "My parents raised us to be caring and giving, and I lost my dad and my sister in last two years. It just gives you a renewed vigor to do good when you can do good."
The league has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $10,000. With the Piccola Manufacturing check coming in on Monday, the league has now raised more than $11,000.
Investigators say Boggs has not yet been located.
Related stories:
- Thousands of dollars stolen from Bullitt County youth football, cheer program
- Louisville attorney makes generous donation to help youth program that had thousands of dollars stolen
Copyright 2021. WDRB News. All rights reserved.