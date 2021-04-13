LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of dollars are missing from a Bullitt County youth football and cheer program, and police and parents want to know where it went.
One of those parents, Christina Coleman, watched her 11-year-old daughter, Izzy, in competition over the weekend. Izzy and the rest of the Overdale Chiefs Football and Cheer program took first place. But the cheer season was cut short by necessity after someone stole money from the team.
"At this time, we know it's in excess of $10,000," said Amanda Serafin, president and chairman of the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football Program.
Thousands of dollars meant for the program are gone. WDRB News has confirmed that the Hillview Police Department is investigating where that money went and that an arrest is expected soon.
Coleman said money meant for competitions and other league activities instead went to "Tractor Supply, Dick's Sporting Goods, ATM transactions, stuff that should have never been happening."
"All the money we busted our butts working for — fundraising for these girls — was taken from the one person that was supposed to kind of take care of it all," she said.
The Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League posted a statement on social media, saying in part: "In March of this year, it was discovered we had a Chairman of one of our teams who was misusing the team's funds. As soon as this was discovered, the Chairman was removed and a police report was filed, as this is considered theft and not tolerated."
"These are volunteer positions," Serafin said. "We put a lot of trust in adults and hard-working parents who raise money for these kids, and for anyone to steal stuff from a child is unforgivable."
WDRB News is choosing not to name the former chairman, because he has not yet been charged. But he hasn't responded to several attempts at contact.
Serafin said that chairman "knows he made a mistake and confessed to it," but has not provided an explanation for why he did it.
Thus far, he has paid back a little more than $2,200, she said.
The Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League shared some of its money so the girls could compete last weekend, because they didn't have enough money to go.
Serafin said the organization is doing random book audits and treasurer reports to prevent something similar from happening in the future.
Families of cheerleaders on the team said they're shocked by what happened.
"I'm not OK," Coleman said. "It was taken from my kids, other people's kids."
