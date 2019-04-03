NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some New Albany business owners have major concerns about a busy intersection.
Cisa Kubley, owner of Sew Fitting, and Stacie Bale, co-owner of Road Runner Kitchen, both said the intersection of Bank and Main Streets is too dangerous.
"We spend all day listening to car tires screeching and horns being blown, because people are in a hurry to get through here,” Kubley said.
It’s hard for drivers to see oncoming traffic on Main Street if they’re attempting to turn off of Bank Street. There also is not an outlined cross walk for people trying to cross Main Street.
"It's scary as a pedestrian to try to cross this street at the width, because you always feel like you have to run,” Kubley said.
There is a crosswalk on Bank Street, but cars turning off of Main Street may have a hard time seeing pedestrians.
"You can't cross it safely,” Bale said.
There are about a dozen businesses in the area of the intersection, and some say it is impacting foot traffic and hurting their businesses.
"I do feel like we have lost the walking business, yes,” Bale said. “Because it's really only safe to drive here."
Kubley and Bale want to see changes.
"...something that's actually going to stop traffic at this intersection so that it's usable,” Kubley said.
Both women are hoping to see a four-way stop and clearly-painted crosswalks across Main Street.
"I think it's a really, really reasonable request, especially when you're talking about public safety,” Kubley said.
There are plans to improve that area of Main Street in the future. Those projects take time, and the city is required to study the intersection and traffic volume, which can take years. The city engineer said he’s aware of the safety concerns, and the city is looking at ways to address the situation earlier.
"If the city is concerned about businesses, which I do believe they are, this should be a very obvious place to put a safe crosswalk,” Bale said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.