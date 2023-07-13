LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Burger Week is back, officially kicking off Monday, July 17.
Pretty much any place that sells burgers will take part, including Game, Drake's, Burger Boy and Molly Malone's, to name a few.
If you prefer your own grill, the guys from Against the Grain stopped by WDRB Mornings on Thursday to share some tips on how to make the perfect smash burger.
Watch the video above to see their technique.
Against the Grain will launch burger week early with a party from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at their location inside Slugger Field.
You can download the Burger Week app and get a $5 dirty burger slider and a $5 beer.
For more information on Louisville Burger Week, click here.
