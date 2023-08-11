SPORTS BETTING - AP FILE 2.jpeg
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting will officially launches online in Kentucky on Sept. 7, and the seven licensed racetracks have already sent in applications to open retail facilities.

The Republican-dominated legislature gave the state’s horse racing companies — led by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission — exclusive rights to operate in-person sportsbooks at their tracks and their casino-like historical gaming facilities, such as Derby City Gaming in Louisville. Online and app-based platforms like FanDuel and BetMGM can also operate in the state if they reach a revenue-sharing deal with one of the horse tracks.

The state said in a news release Thursday that the following racetracks have applied to open sports wagering facilities when in-person betting begins Sept. 28:

  • Churchill Downs, Louisville
  • Cumberland Run, Corbin
  • Ellis Park, Henderson
  • Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
  • The Red Mile, Lexington
  • Sandy’s Gaming and Racing,  Ashland
  • Turfway Park, Florence

"The countdown is on," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "Kentuckians can plan to place their first sports wagers, at a retail location, in just 28 days. Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet."

Additionally, seven mobile service providers have applied:

  • Bet365
  • BetMGM
  • Caesars
  • Circa
  • DraftKings
  • FanDuel
  • Penn Sports Interactive

KRC will review the applications and vote on them Aug. 22. Kentucky is estimated to reap around $23 million in yearly tax revenue from sports betting.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags