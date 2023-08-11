LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting will officially launches online in Kentucky on Sept. 7, and the seven licensed racetracks have already sent in applications to open retail facilities.
The Republican-dominated legislature gave the state’s horse racing companies — led by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission — exclusive rights to operate in-person sportsbooks at their tracks and their casino-like historical gaming facilities, such as Derby City Gaming in Louisville. Online and app-based platforms like FanDuel and BetMGM can also operate in the state if they reach a revenue-sharing deal with one of the horse tracks.
The state said in a news release Thursday that the following racetracks have applied to open sports wagering facilities when in-person betting begins Sept. 28:
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Cumberland Run, Corbin
- Ellis Park, Henderson
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, Ashland
- Turfway Park, Florence
"The countdown is on," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "Kentuckians can plan to place their first sports wagers, at a retail location, in just 28 days. Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet."
Additionally, seven mobile service providers have applied:
- Bet365
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- Circa
- DraftKings
- FanDuel
- Penn Sports Interactive
KRC will review the applications and vote on them Aug. 22. Kentucky is estimated to reap around $23 million in yearly tax revenue from sports betting.
Related Stories:
- Sports betting in Kentucky to begin in September
- How Kentucky gave horse tracks an 'infinite return' with sports betting law
- 'A nice bonus' | Churchill Downs lays out plan for Kentucky sports betting
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.