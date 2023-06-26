LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AAA is expecting record-breaking travel for Fourth of July weekend.
According to a news release, AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. Domestic travel is expected to increase by 2.1 million compared to last year.
The previous record for Independence Day weekend travel was set in 2019 with 49 million travelers.
“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence Holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central, said in a news release. “More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.”
A record number of 43.2 million Americans are expected to travel by car to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% from last year. Gas prices have dropped from a year ago with the national average around $3.50 to $3.60, compared to $4.80 last year.
AAA also projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations on Fourth of July weekend. That's an increase of 11.2% from last year.
