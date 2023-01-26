LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night.
The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches.
"Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner. Unless there was a convention in town, the brick and mortar did not get very many visitors," restaurant owners said in a news release. "All Thai'd Up has since closed for dinner and weekends and is maximizing their space by adding a deli."
It will feature Benedictine and pimento cheese sandwiches, ham and turkey sandwiches, and a grab-and-go section for smaller snacks like fruits, veggies, hummus and muffins.
The deli will also offer gluten-sensitive and plant-based options. It will be at the same location as All Thai'd Up and will use the same kitchen and dining room.
The restaurant started as a food truck in 2017, but expanded into its own storefront in March 2022. It's open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on weekends.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.