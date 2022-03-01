LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a food truck to a storefront, a new restaurant is now open in downtown Louisville.
City leaders helped the owner of All Thai'd Up cut the ribbon Tuesday on her new location.
Kathy Aphaivongs-Harrod started the restaurant as a food truck in 2017, but now, it's moved into a physical location across from City Hall on South Fifth Street at the former site of Carali's.
Aphaivongs-Harrod said she hopes to be a part of the rebirth of business in downtown Louisville.
"In picking downtown, you know, people said I was crazy," she said. "But downtown has always been vibrant, so it went into a little coma. But I'm hoping to be part of bringing downtown back."
All Thai'd Up is currently only open for lunch, but there are plans to expand hours in the future. The food truck will also continue to operate.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.