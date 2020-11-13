LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun range in Crestwood, Kentucky, wants to pay you cash for your unopened boxes of ammo after skyrocketing sales have led to a shortage.
Openrange Gun Range in Oldham County is currently hosting a "Great American Ammo BuyBack" program, offering up to $17 depending on the type of ammo.
The owner of Open Range, Barry Laws, said gun and ammo sales this year have been unprecedented. Because ammo is so hard to find right now, Laws will buy yours.
"I mean it's that bad," Laws said. "It's not even sort of bad. There is just no ammunition out there, except for what we make for our own customers and what we get from our ammo buy-back (program)."
Any ammo Openrange buys back will then be sold at the range for customers to practice shooting.
Laws said he believes three things have contributed to an increase in sales of ammo at his store: civil unrest in response to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police officers, the coronavirus pandemic and political uncertainty.
